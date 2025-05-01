Recommended reading

"A bunch of old guys having fun!" Jethro Tull announce The Curiosity Tour for April and May 2026

By ( Prog ) published

Ian Anderson also announces three Ian Anderson Presents Christmas With Jethro Tull dates for December

Jethro Tull
(Image credit: Press)

Prog legends Jethro Tull have announced a lengthy UK tour for April and May 2026.

The Curiosity Tour will celebrate the band's most recent album, the acclaimed Curious Ruminant as well as the band's celebrated 24-album career, stretching back to 1968's debut album This Was.

“It was January of 1968 when we began regularly playing at the famous Marquee Club in London," Tull mainman Ian Aderson recall. "Late in the following year, with growing success, we were able to perform in theatres and concert halls up and down the country much as we do today.

“For me, one advantage of a UK tour is that I can often travel by train much of the time and get to see both countryside and cityscapes alike from the tranquil vantage point of a railway carriage. Michael Portillo with a flute, you might say… Albeit less colourful, since my wardrobe is limited to various shades of grey in order to blend in perfectly with a dank and dreary rainy Monday afternoon at a railway station near you.

“Our audiences may have become senior citizens in some cases but, being young at heart, they still venture out to see a bunch of old guys having fun. Which, indeed, we are with our young, nimble and lightning-fast fingers, skittering up and down fretboards and keys with apparent ease and facility. Just don't ask us to put out the recycling or programme the TV controller."

Anderson will be accompanied by long-standing Tull band musicians David Goodier (bass), John O'Hara (keyboards), Scott Hammond (drums) and new boy Jack Clark (guitar), while the show will be enhanced by full-scale video throughout.

At the same time, Anderson will also perform his now customary Christmas shows, Ian Anderson Presents Christmas With Jethro Tull throughout December, appearing at Bath Abbey Dec 18, Peterborough Cathedral 19 and Southwark Cathedral 20.

Tickets for The Curiosity Tour 2026 go on pre-sale from 9am on May 8, and on general sale directly from the venues at 9am on May 9. Ian Anderson presents Christmas With Jethro Tull tickets go on sale at 9am on May 2.

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Jethro Tull

(Image credit: Press)

Jethro Tull's The Curiosity Tour 2026

Apr 19: Perth, Concert Hall
Apr 20: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
Apr 22: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Apr 23: Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle
Apr 25: Blackburn , King George's Hall
Apr 26: Salford Quays, The Lowry
Apr 28: Liverpool, Philharmonic
Apr 29:Sheffield, City Hal
May 2: Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall
May 3: Birmingham, Symphony Hall
May 5: Leicester, De Montfort Hall
May 6: London, The London Palladium
May 8: Basingstoke, The Anvil
May 9: Swansea, Brangwyn Hall
May 10: Bristol, Beacon Theatre
May 12: Truro, Hall for Cornwall
May 13: Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
May 15: Southampton, Guildhall
May 16: Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

Get tickets.

Dec 18: Bath Abbey (Get tickets)
Dec 19: Peterborough Cathedral (Get tickets)
Dec 20: Southwark Cathedral (Get tickets)

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

More about louder

Ozzy Osbourne will only sing five solo songs at his final show this summer, support act Sammy Hagar reports

“I’ve been in the demo studio for the last three weeks”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has 18 songs ready for new solo album, will record it “early next year”

Ozzy Osbourne will only sing five solo songs at his final show this summer, support act Sammy Hagar reports
See more latest
Most Popular
Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 and Sammy Hagar in 2025
Ozzy Osbourne will only sing five solo songs at his final show this summer, support act Sammy Hagar reports
Bruce Dickinson performing live in 2024
“I’ve been in the demo studio for the last three weeks”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has 18 songs ready for new solo album, will record it “early next year”
Rose Tattoo publicity photo
"We have achieved what we set out to achieve": Aussie rock legends Rose Tattoo will play their final ever show next year
Luke Spiller bundle admat
Available now: The limited edition Luke Spiller Classic Rock bundle
Bono
“I craved my father’s attention, so I sang louder and louder.” Watch the trailer for Bono: Stories of Surrender, a new documentary based on U2 frontman Bono's one-man show
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne together in 2020
Sharon Osbourne remembers first thoughts when she laid eyes on Ozzy: “What the f*ck?!”
Happy The Man
Cult US proggers Happy The Man's first two albums to be remastered and reissued
Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream announce new From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22 live album
Sammy Hagar onstage
Sammy Hagar thinks he knows why Alex Van Halen is angry at him and it's nothing to do with music
Roger Daltrey onstage with an acoustic guitar
"Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard!" Watch Roger Daltrey engage in lively conversation with entitled heckler