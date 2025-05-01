"A bunch of old guys having fun!" Jethro Tull announce The Curiosity Tour for April and May 2026

Prog legends Jethro Tull have announced a lengthy UK tour for April and May 2026.

The Curiosity Tour will celebrate the band's most recent album, the acclaimed Curious Ruminant as well as the band's celebrated 24-album career, stretching back to 1968's debut album This Was.

“It was January of 1968 when we began regularly playing at the famous Marquee Club in London," Tull mainman Ian Aderson recall. "Late in the following year, with growing success, we were able to perform in theatres and concert halls up and down the country much as we do today.

“For me, one advantage of a UK tour is that I can often travel by train much of the time and get to see both countryside and cityscapes alike from the tranquil vantage point of a railway carriage. Michael Portillo with a flute, you might say… Albeit less colourful, since my wardrobe is limited to various shades of grey in order to blend in perfectly with a dank and dreary rainy Monday afternoon at a railway station near you.

“Our audiences may have become senior citizens in some cases but, being young at heart, they still venture out to see a bunch of old guys having fun. Which, indeed, we are with our young, nimble and lightning-fast fingers, skittering up and down fretboards and keys with apparent ease and facility. Just don't ask us to put out the recycling or programme the TV controller."

Anderson will be accompanied by long-standing Tull band musicians David Goodier (bass), John O'Hara (keyboards), Scott Hammond (drums) and new boy Jack Clark (guitar), while the show will be enhanced by full-scale video throughout.

At the same time, Anderson will also perform his now customary Christmas shows, Ian Anderson Presents Christmas With Jethro Tull throughout December, appearing at Bath Abbey Dec 18, Peterborough Cathedral 19 and Southwark Cathedral 20.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets for The Curiosity Tour 2026 go on pre-sale from 9am on May 8, and on general sale directly from the venues at 9am on May 9. Ian Anderson presents Christmas With Jethro Tull tickets go on sale at 9am on May 2.

You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Press)

Jethro Tull's The Curiosity Tour 2026

Apr 19: Perth, Concert Hall

Apr 20: Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Apr 22: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Apr 23: Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle

Apr 25: Blackburn , King George's Hall

Apr 26: Salford Quays, The Lowry

Apr 28: Liverpool, Philharmonic

Apr 29:Sheffield, City Hal

May 2: Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

May 3: Birmingham, Symphony Hall

May 5: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

May 6: London, The London Palladium

May 8: Basingstoke, The Anvil

May 9: Swansea, Brangwyn Hall

May 10: Bristol, Beacon Theatre

May 12: Truro, Hall for Cornwall

May 13: Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

May 15: Southampton, Guildhall

May 16: Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

Get tickets.

Dec 18: Bath Abbey (Get tickets)

Dec 19: Peterborough Cathedral (Get tickets)

Dec 20: Southwark Cathedral (Get tickets)