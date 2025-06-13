“A reminder of their singular magic that stemmed from Rick Wakeman-like piano flair along with an agile, crystalline voice”: Renaissance’s Running Hard – The Albums 1974-1976

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The Moody Blues and Deep Purple’s Jon Lord might have beaten them to it, but Renaissance’s Turn Of The Cards (1974), Scheherazade And Other Stories (1975) and Live At Carnegie Hall (1976) still stand as shining examples of the symphonic approach.

Reissued as a four-CD clamshell box set, these albums are a reminder of the singular Renaissance magic that largely stemmed from John Tout’s Rick Wakeman-like piano flair along with Annie Haslam’s agile, crystalline voice.

Spread over two discs, the Carnegie Hall show – recorded June 20-22, 1975 with the New York Philharmonic and choir – includes selections from the group’s early 70s albums, including the sublime Carpet Of The Sun from 1973’s Ashes Are Burning.

But the highlight is what was then a stunning preview of Scheherazade And Other Stories’ nine-section side-two, Song Of Scheherazade. It’s deliciously intricate stuff, right up there with ELP’s Pictures At An Exhibition in the prog-classical crossover stakes.

Turn Of The Cards was the group’s first LP to chart in the US, and saw Michael Dunford – who’d previously written songs for them – join on acoustic guitar. As on previous albums, their partnership with lyricist Betty Thatcher brought finesse to unusual subject matter; hence avowed classic Mother Russia, a filmic nod to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s 1962 novel One Day In The Life Of Ivan Denisovich.

Scheherazade And Other Stories is magnificent, too, its 11-minute piano-led opener Trip To The Fair initially sounding austere, but ultimately a sweet document of the first date which began Annie Haslam’s four-year relationship with Roy Wood (who was at that point fronting Wizzard).

The Vultures Fly High, meanwhile, is a scathing indictment of fickle music journos with superb chordal modulations, fine Jon Camp bass work and soaring Haslam vocal.

A great jumping off point for exploring the brilliance of Renaissance.

Running Hard – The Albums 1974-1976 is on sale now via Esoteric.