"I needed to be back on a stage. I made a few calls..." Roy Harper announces Final Tour Part Two

Prog folk legend Roy Harper has announced part two of his final tour, where he will play three major UK cities, London, Manchester and Birmingham in September and November, where he will be "celebrating all his classic tracks and timeless albums..."

Accompanied by his son Nick Harper, Harper will play Manchester Bridgewater Hall on September 27, London Palladium on September 29 and Birmingham Symphony Hall on October 2. Harper last performed live on the first part of the Final Tour in 2019.

“Six years had gone by," he explains. "I’d written poems and chopped wood, but I was restless. I needed to be back on a stage. I made a few calls, got the team together again, including my son Nick Harper. Nick and I will be on the road together for three shows this autumn. It’s been far too long since we’ve played together. I’m looking forward to it and to seeing you all again.”

Prior to these live dates, Harper, who received the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2013, will perform at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 16 at 9:30am. They will be available at that time here.

