Yes announce The Fragile Tour 2025

Prog legends Yes will perform the whole of 1971's Fragile album on their upcoming The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series in the US this October and November.

The run of 31 shows begins on October 1 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, and finishes on November 16 at The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV. Tickets for all shows apart from those at The Villages, FL, and Milwaukee's The Riverside Theater go on sale on June 13. Full dates below.

“All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach,” says Steve Howe. “After The Yes Album, so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]'s great idea.

"It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success. It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog."

Yes: The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series

Oct 01: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 02: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

Oct 04: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Oct 05: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Oct 07: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 08: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 09: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 11: York Appell Center for the Performing Arts, PA

Oct 12: Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA

Oct 14: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Oct 16: Durham Carolina Theatre, NC

Oct 18: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Oct 19: Ft Lauderdale Broward Center Au-Rene Theater, FL

Oct 21: The Villages Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, FL^

Oct 22: Charleston Music Hall, SC

Oct 24: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Oct 25: Memphis Graceland Soundstage, TN

Oct 27: Louisville The Louisville Palace, KY

Oct 28: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Oct 30: Indianapolis Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, IN

Oct 31: Des Plaines Theatre, IL

Nov 01: St. Charles The Arcada Theatre, IL

Nov 03: Madison The Orpheum Theater, WI

Nov 04: Milwaukee The Riverside Theater, WI*

Nov 06: St. Louis Stifel Theatre, MO

Nov 07: Omaha Steelhouse Omaha, NE

Nov 09: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 11: Mesa Mesa Arts Center, AZ

Nov 13: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Nov 14: Alpine Viejas Casino, CA

Nov 16: Reno Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort, NV

^ On sale June 27

* On sale June 20

(Image credit: Press)