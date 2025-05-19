LA's hottest young alt. rock/shoegaze band Rocket announce UK and European tour, release new single One Million

Rocket, the hotly-tipped Los Angeles alt. rock / shoegaze / grunge quartet have announced UK and European headline shows ahead of four arena-sized gigs in support to Smashing Pumpkins. The band have also shared a new single, One Million, on Transgressive Records / Canvasback.

Talking about the ideas behind the song, the band say: “One Million is about wanting someone to meet you halfway but not knowing if they ever will. It’s the feeling of doing everything you can, going above and beyond for someone, knowing that you would wait a million years for them just to notice how important they are to you.



"It’s the hoping that maybe you are as important to them as well. It’s learning to be okay with the fact that you might always love them more."

Watch the video for the song below:

Rocket - One Million (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The quartet - Alithea Tuttle (vocals/ bass), Baron Rinzler (guitar), Desi Scaglione (guitar) and Cooper Ladomade (drums) - will kick off their European excursion with four shows supporting Mannequin Pussy before striking out on their own for a headline club tour.

Rocket will play:



May 26: Paris Trabendo, France (supporting Mannequin Pussy)

May 28: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Holland (supporting Mannequin Pussy)

May 29: Amsterdam Tolhuistuin, Holland (supporting Mannequin Pussy)

May 31: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany (supporting Mannequin Pussy)

Jun 02: Rotterdam V11, Holland

Jun 04: Hasselt Club AFF, Belgium

Jun 05: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Jun 09: Brighton Green Door Store, UK

Jun 10: London The Windmill, UK

Jun 11: Birmingham Hare and Hounds, UK

Jun 12: Glasgow, McChuills, UK

Jun 14: Manchester Outbreak Festival, UK

Aug 08 : Gothenburg Way Out West Festival, Sweden

Aug 10: London Gunnersbury Park (supporting Smashing Pumpkins), UK

Aug 12: Halifax The Piece Hall (supporting The Smashing Pumpkins), UK

Aug 13: Scarborough Open Air Theatre (supporting Smashing Pumpkins), UK

Aug 14: Colchester Castle Park (supporting Smashing Pumpkins), UK

Aug 16: Brecon Beacons Green Man Festival, UK