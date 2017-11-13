Camel confirmed for Night Of The Prog XIII

Camel have been added to next year’s Night Of The Prog XIII.

The 13th annual event will take place at the famous Loreley Amphitheater, Germany, on July 13-15, 2018 – with Camel joining previously confirmed artists Big Big Train, Riverside, Mystery, Anubis and Gentle Knife.

It’s also been confirmed that Camel will perform their classic 1976 album Moonmadness in its entirety on July 14.

Night Of The Prog CEO Winfried Völklein says: “The way the 2018 lineup grows makes me very confident that it will be one of the finest we’ve ever had.

“Camel is one of my favourite bands, so – after getting the news that they will do Moonmadness live in 2018 – this makes me very happy.”

Tickets for The Night Of The Prog XIII are now on sale via the festival’s ticket shop along with details on hotel and shuttle packages.

Camel will also perform Moonmadness at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 17, 2018, and recently announced further live shows for next year. Find a full list below.

May 30: Groningen De Oosterpoort, Netherlands

May 31: Alkmaar Podium Victorie 31, Netherlands

Jun 02: Warsaw Progresia, Poland

Jun 03: Zabzre Dom Muzyki Tanca, Poland

Jun 05: Den Haag Paard Van Troje, Netherlands

Jun 07: Hengelo Metropool 7, Netherlands

Jun 08: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 09: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 14: Loreley Amphitheater, Germany

Sep 18: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

