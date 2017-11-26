Tom Newman Solo Albums Now Available

Tubular Bells producer Tom Newman has made available seven albums from his back catalogue available via his Bandcamp store.

Best known for his production work with Mike Oldfield’s, Tom has had an extensive solo career as a musician, and the intention is to make as much of his back catalogue available as possible, with more to be added in the future. Amongst the albums on offer via bandcamp are his latest album. The Secret Life of Angels. first released in 2014, and Tubular Bells By The Children of Ireland - a charming reinterpretation of the album recorded by Tom in schools across Ireland. Also available are Bayou Moon and Aspects (both originally released in 1986), Oyzmandias (1988), Hotel Splendide (1997) and Tall Scary Things (1999).

You’ll find the albums on Newman’s Bandcamp site.