Subscribe to Prog and save up to 49% this Christmas!

Subscribe to Prog magazine now and take advantage of our amazing Christmas offer, with up to 49% off. It’s the perfect present for any Prog fan – or why not treat yourself, save money and never miss an issue?

Print subscriptions start at £13.20 – with delivery included. And you get the biggest savings by buying from Prog directly.

Just click to go straight to the offer page.

Or call our order hotline on 0344 8482852. Please quote XMAS17 when ordering by phone. Lines are open Monday-Friday 8am - 7pm and Saturday 10am - 2pm (GMT).

More interested in a digital subscription? With TeamRock+ you get a digital subscription to Prog, access to all of TeamRock’s digital books, and the full Prog archive, with exclusive audio shows and much more – all for the price you pay elsewhere for a regular digital magazine!

Subscribe now and pledge your allegiance to the Prog cause!

Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.

Subscribe to Classic Rock and save up to 35% this Christmas!

Subscribe to Metal Hammer and save up to 40% this Christmas!