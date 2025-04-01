King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce unique UK and European tour, split between 'rave sets' and orchestral shows

Melbourne's psych-prog stars King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard unveil a tour like no other

King Gizzard...
(Image credit: Press)

King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard have announced a unique run of shows in the UK and Europe, alternating between 'rave sets' and gigs with symphony orchestras.

The Melbourne-based psych-prog kings will flip between orchestral shows with some of Europe's most acclaimed orchestras and sinfonias, led by conductor and musical director Chad Kelly, showcasing as-yet-unheard compositions from the sextet's forthcoming Phantom Island record, and more intimate rave sets, taking inspiration from their 2023 album The Silver Cord, which ditched guitars in favour of exploring synth-heavy electronica.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Oct 31: Manchester Aviva Studios, UK (rave set)
Nov 01: London Brixton Electric, UK (rave set)
Nov 02: London Brixton Electric, UK (rave set)
Nov 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK (with Covent Garden Sinfonia)
Nov 05: Paris La Seine Musicale, France (with Orchstre Lamoureux)
Nov 06: Tilburg 013, Holland (rave set)
Nov 07: Den Bosch Mainstage, Holland (with Sinfonia Rotterdam)
Nov 09: Gdansk Inside Seaside Festival, Poland (with The Baltic Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra)
Nov 10: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany (rave set)
Nov 11: Prague SaSaZu, Czech Republic (rave set)
Nov 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria (rave set)
Nov 14: Copenhagen Poolen, Denmark (rave set)
Nov 15: Gothenburg Film Studios, Sweden (rave set)

Tickets for the shows go on artist pre-sale at 10am on April 2, with the general on-sale at 10am on April 4.

The group's previously announced European Residency Tour starts next month in Lisbon, Portugal.

Those dates are:

May 18: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 19: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 20: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 23: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 24: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 25: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 29: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
May 30: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
May 31: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
Jun 04: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 05: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 06: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 08: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria
Jun 09: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria
Jun 10: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

