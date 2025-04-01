King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce unique UK and European tour, split between 'rave sets' and orchestral shows

King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard have announced a unique run of shows in the UK and Europe, alternating between 'rave sets' and gigs with symphony orchestras.

The Melbourne-based psych-prog kings will flip between orchestral shows with some of Europe's most acclaimed orchestras and sinfonias, led by conductor and musical director Chad Kelly, showcasing as-yet-unheard compositions from the sextet's forthcoming Phantom Island record, and more intimate rave sets, taking inspiration from their 2023 album The Silver Cord, which ditched guitars in favour of exploring synth-heavy electronica.



The full list of dates is as follows:

Oct 31: Manchester Aviva Studios, UK (rave set)

Nov 01: London Brixton Electric, UK (rave set)

Nov 02: London Brixton Electric, UK (rave set)

Nov 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK (with Covent Garden Sinfonia)

Nov 05: Paris La Seine Musicale, France (with Orchstre Lamoureux)

Nov 06: Tilburg 013, Holland (rave set)

Nov 07: Den Bosch Mainstage, Holland (with Sinfonia Rotterdam)

Nov 09: Gdansk Inside Seaside Festival, Poland (with The Baltic Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra)

Nov 10: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany (rave set)

Nov 11: Prague SaSaZu, Czech Republic (rave set)

Nov 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria (rave set)

Nov 14: Copenhagen Poolen, Denmark (rave set)

Nov 15: Gothenburg Film Studios, Sweden (rave set)



Tickets for the shows go on artist pre-sale at 10am on April 2, with the general on-sale at 10am on April 4.

The group's previously announced European Residency Tour starts next month in Lisbon, Portugal.

Those dates are:



May 18: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 19: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 20: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 23: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 24: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 25: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 29: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 30: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 31: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

Jun 04: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 05: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 06: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 08: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 09: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 10: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

OMG! Pack ur bags cuz we’re going on vacay. 2025 gonna be a hot euro summer. Tix on sale Thursday June 13th 10am London time / 7pm Melbourne time Lotsa nth America shows left this year too New record deets coming soon Free Palestine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WYgWgNAytRJune 10, 2024