Watch Muse premiere new single Unravelling on the opening night of their European tour

Muse kicked off their 2025 European tour in Helsinki, Finland last night, June 12, and surprised fans by opening their set with a brand new song, forthcoming single Unravelling.

The trio have been teasing their return on social media in recent days, posting snippets of the single, with the caption "Back at it", but it was still a surprise for fans at the 1,400-capacity Kulttuuritalo venue to see Matt Bellamy's band re-introduce themselves with the synth-heavy new song.

The gig in the Finnish capital was Muse's only intimate headline show ahead of a busy summer where they will headline festivals such as Hellfest (June 20), Pinkpop (June 22), Open'er (July 4) and Mad Cool (July 10).

Watch the world premiere of Unravelling below.

Muse - Unravelling (LIVE DEBUT & WORLD PREMIERE) - Helsinki Kulttuuritalo 12.6.2025 Finland - YouTube Watch On

Muse's full set-list was as follows:



1. Unravelling

2. Map Of The Problematique

3. Interlude

4. Hysteria

5. Won’t Stand Down

6. Psycho

7. Will Of The People

8. Compliance

9. United States Of Eurasia

10. Time Is Running Out

11. Supermassive Black Hole

12. Starlight

13. Plug In Baby



14. The 2nd Law: Isolated System

15. Uprising

16. Knights Of Cydonia

The band's upcoming gig schedule will see them play:



Jun 14: Rockfest 20, Finland

Jun 20: Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Pinkpop, Holland

Jun 25: Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 27: STHLM Fields, Sweden

Jul 04: Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 10: Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 12: NOS Alive, Portual

Sep 19: Pantai Carnaval Ancol, Indonesia

A new Muse album is expected next year. In February, bassist Chris Wolstenholme told NME, "I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters."

There has been no official confirmation as yet of a release date for Unravelling.