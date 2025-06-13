Watch Muse premiere new single Unravelling on the opening night of their European tour
Muse are back in business
Muse kicked off their 2025 European tour in Helsinki, Finland last night, June 12, and surprised fans by opening their set with a brand new song, forthcoming single Unravelling.
The trio have been teasing their return on social media in recent days, posting snippets of the single, with the caption "Back at it", but it was still a surprise for fans at the 1,400-capacity Kulttuuritalo venue to see Matt Bellamy's band re-introduce themselves with the synth-heavy new song.
The gig in the Finnish capital was Muse's only intimate headline show ahead of a busy summer where they will headline festivals such as Hellfest (June 20), Pinkpop (June 22), Open'er (July 4) and Mad Cool (July 10).
Watch the world premiere of Unravelling below.
Muse's full set-list was as follows:
1. Unravelling
2. Map Of The Problematique
3. Interlude
4. Hysteria
5. Won’t Stand Down
6. Psycho
7. Will Of The People
8. Compliance
9. United States Of Eurasia
10. Time Is Running Out
11. Supermassive Black Hole
12. Starlight
13. Plug In Baby
14. The 2nd Law: Isolated System
15. Uprising
16. Knights Of Cydonia
The band's upcoming gig schedule will see them play:
Jun 14: Rockfest 20, Finland
Jun 20: Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Pinkpop, Holland
Jun 25: Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 27: STHLM Fields, Sweden
Jul 04: Open’er Festival, Poland
Jul 10: Mad Cool Festival, Spain
Jul 12: NOS Alive, Portual
Sep 19: Pantai Carnaval Ancol, Indonesia
A new Muse album is expected next year. In February, bassist Chris Wolstenholme told NME, "I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters."
There has been no official confirmation as yet of a release date for Unravelling.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.