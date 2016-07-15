Breaking Benjamin release sci-fi video for Ashes Of Eden

A still from the video

Breaking Benjamin have released a sci-fi-inspired video for their track Ashes Of Eden.

The song originally featured on the band’s comeback album Dark Before Dawn, which was released in June 2015.

The band say: “Today we invite you to watch a very special video that we are so proud of for our single Ashes Of Eden. We sincerely hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Mainman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group last year with a new lineup for the release of their fifth album.

The band will hook up with Korn, Motionless In White and Silver Snakes later this year for a run of US dates.

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life (Korn only), KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 08: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Coliseum, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Breaking Benjamin first UK show - interview and review