Revived Breaking Benjamin lineup confirmed

Breaking Benjamin have confirmed their comeback and announced a new lineup.

The band, led by frontman Benjamin Burnley, announced via a post and video on their Facebook page that they are active again with four new members – guitarists Jasen Rauch and Keith Wallen, bassist Aaron Bruch and drummer Shaun Foist.

The Facebook post was titled Breaking Benjamin – coming soon. No further details in regards to new music or live performances were given.

The band became inactive in the years after their fourth album, 2009’s Dear Agony. Burnley battled a long-term illness and was also embroiled in a legal wrangle with former bandmates during the hiatus.

In 2013 he won the rights to the band name and began playing Breaking Benjamin songs at a series of acoustic gigs.