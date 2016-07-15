Lemmy statue to be unveiled in public event next month

A full-size statue of late Motorhead icon Lemmy will be unveiled in his favourite haunt, the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles, next month.

The bronze sculpture was created by artist Travis Moore after fans and friends contributed to a fundraising campaign following Lemmy’s death in December.

It’s to be installed as the centrepiece of a shrine in the venue’s patio bar area on August 24, with members of the public welcome to attend.

Campaign organiser Katon De Pena said in January: “Lemmy was dedicated to us – now is our chance to say ‘thank you.’ Travis will create the best Lemmy sculpture on the planet.”

He later described the statue as “fucking amazing,” adding: “Wait until you see it!”

Moore – who’s called it “the best project I’ve had the chance to be part of” – worked for free, with the money spent on covering costs of materials and production. Remaining funds will be donated to cancer research.

Lemmy’s life and career is celebrated in a 148-page special-edition magazine entitled TeamRock Presents Motorhead – The Ultimate Tribute, on sale now.

