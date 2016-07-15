News in brief: Asking Alexandria, Korn, Feeder, Frank Hannon & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 15, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.
Beartooth release pair of chiptune covers
Beartooth have released covers of two of their own tracks in an 8-bit retro style.
They’ve recorded chiptune takes on songs Aggressive and Hated, which both feature on their second album Aggressive, which launched last month.
Beartooth will embark on a winter tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, with Vanna and Fit For A King in support.
Beartooth UK winter tour 2016
Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Dec 09: Leeds Beckett
Dec 10: Glasgow Garage
Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute
Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz
Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms
Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed
Dec 16: Dublin The Academy
Dec 17: Belfast Limelight
Asking Alexandria pull out of Rock USA appearance
Asking Alexandria have been forced to pull out of their scheduled appearance at this year’s Rock USA.
The festival takes place this weekend in Oshkosh, Wisconsin – but the English outfit won’t be there due to visa issues affecting frontman Denis Stoff.
The band say: “Due to unforeseen immigration issues with Denis Stoff we regret to announce we will be cancelling our Rock USA appearance this year.
“We look forward to getting back out on the road as soon as this matter is cleared.”
With Asking Alexandria off the bill, rising stars Beartooth will take their place.
Slipknot, Alice In Chains, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed head up this year’s lineup.
Korn’s Davis opens up about son diabetes
Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis has spoken about his son’s diabetes.
The singer’s youngest son Zeppelin has Type 1 diabetes and needs daily injections of insulin and to test his blood sugar levels multiple times every day.
Davis tells Westword: “It’s cool to be able to talk to people going through the same things I do. We run into the same problems, like kids eating things they’re not supposed to. It just helps. There’s no breaks. I can’t say, ‘Hold on, I don’t want to deal with this today.’ I do that, and he’s dead or in a coma. It’s intense.”
Davis wrote the song So Unfair in 2014 which focused on Zeppelin’s struggle with the condition, with all proceeds from the sales going towards US charity JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). To date, more than $100,000 has been raised for the foundation.
Earlier this week it was confirmed that Slipknot’s Corey Taylor would guest on Korn’s upcoming 12th album.
Feeder announce All Bright Electric
Feeder will release their ninth album titled All Bright Electric on September 30.
Frontman Grant Nicholas says: “I wanted the album to really capture Feeder’s heart and soul. For us the journey the music takes the listener on is still so important, and that is what still drives me to make the best music we can.
“Recording All Bright Electric felt as exciting as making our first album Polythene. I hope people enjoy this record as I think it’s our most complete to date.”
Nicholas and Taka Hirose have also released a stream of Universe Of Life and announced a UK and Ireland tour for later this year.
All Bright Electric is available for pre-order.
All Bright Electric tracklist
- Universe Of Life
- Eskimo
- Geezer
- Paperweight
- Infrared-Ultraviolet
- Oh Mary
- The Impossible
- Divide The Minority
- Angels And Lullaby’s
- Holy Water
- Hundred Liars
- Another Day On Earth
- Slint
- Eyes To The Sky
Feeder 2016 UK and Ireland tour
Sep 28: Glasgow O2 ABC
Sep 30: Ullapool Loopallu Festival
Oct 01: Newcastle University
Oct 03: Manchester O2 Ritz
Oct 04: Birmingham O2 Institute
Oct 06: Norwich The UEA
Oct 07: Exeter The Lemon Grove
Oct 09: Leeds Beckett University
Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy
Oct 12: London Roundhouse
Oct 13: Portsmouth Pyramids
Oct 14: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 16: Dublin Academy
Oct 17: Belfast Limelight
Oct 19: Cardiff Tramshed
Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon in Never Slowin’ Down video
Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon has issued a video for his track Never Slowin’ Down.
The promo was filmed in San Francisco last month during the city’s annual Haight Ashbury Street Fair, which also featured members of Jefferson Starship, Quicksilver Messenger Service and The David Neslon Band.
Tesla will launch Mechanical Resonance Live on August 26. It’s being released to celebrate the original album’s 30th anniversary.
Mick Jagger to be a father again
Rolling Stones mainman Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick are expecting their first child together.
The Sun report that Hamrick is over three months pregnant – and the baby will be the singer’s eighth child.
An source told the paper: “This is great news. It will be Mick’s eighth child and nothing fazes him. He’s been incredibly supportive.”
Jagger, 72, and Hamrick, 29, have been together since 2014.