News in brief: Asking Alexandria, Korn, Feeder, Frank Hannon & more

Here is TeamRock’s roundup of all the news snippets from around the world of rock and metal on July 15, 2016. Compiled by our news team at TeamRock HQ. For today’s regular, more in-depth news stories, click the ‘News’ tab in the menu above.

Beartooth release pair of chiptune covers

Beartooth have released covers of two of their own tracks in an 8-bit retro style.

They’ve recorded chiptune takes on songs Aggressive and Hated, which both feature on their second album Aggressive, which launched last month.

Beartooth will embark on a winter tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, with Vanna and Fit For A King in support.

Beartooth UK winter tour 2016

Dec 08: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 09: Leeds Beckett

Dec 10: Glasgow Garage

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 12: Manchester O2 Ritz

Dec 13: Southampton Engine Rooms

Dec 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Dec 16: Dublin The Academy

Dec 17: Belfast Limelight

Asking Alexandria pull out of Rock USA appearance

Asking Alexandria have been forced to pull out of their scheduled appearance at this year’s Rock USA.

The festival takes place this weekend in Oshkosh, Wisconsin – but the English outfit won’t be there due to visa issues affecting frontman Denis Stoff.

The band say: “Due to unforeseen immigration issues with Denis Stoff we regret to announce we will be cancelling our Rock USA appearance this year.

“We look forward to getting back out on the road as soon as this matter is cleared.”

With Asking Alexandria off the bill, rising stars Beartooth will take their place.

Slipknot, Alice In Chains, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed head up this year’s lineup.

Korn’s Davis opens up about son diabetes

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis has spoken about his son’s diabetes.

The singer’s youngest son Zeppelin has Type 1 diabetes and needs daily injections of insulin and to test his blood sugar levels multiple times every day.

Davis tells Westword: “It’s cool to be able to talk to people going through the same things I do. We run into the same problems, like kids eating things they’re not supposed to. It just helps. There’s no breaks. I can’t say, ‘Hold on, I don’t want to deal with this today.’ I do that, and he’s dead or in a coma. It’s intense.”

Davis wrote the song So Unfair in 2014 which focused on Zeppelin’s struggle with the condition, with all proceeds from the sales going towards US charity JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). To date, more than $100,000 has been raised for the foundation.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Slipknot’s Corey Taylor would guest on Korn’s upcoming 12th album.

Feeder announce All Bright Electric

Feeder will release their ninth album titled All Bright Electric on September 30.

Frontman Grant Nicholas says: “I wanted the album to really capture Feeder’s heart and soul. For us the journey the music takes the listener on is still so important, and that is what still drives me to make the best music we can.

“Recording All Bright Electric felt as exciting as making our first album Polythene. I hope people enjoy this record as I think it’s our most complete to date.”

Nicholas and Taka Hirose have also released a stream of Universe Of Life and announced a UK and Ireland tour for later this year.

All Bright Electric is available for pre-order.

All Bright Electric tracklist

Universe Of Life Eskimo Geezer Paperweight Infrared-Ultraviolet Oh Mary The Impossible Divide The Minority Angels And Lullaby’s Holy Water Hundred Liars Another Day On Earth Slint Eyes To The Sky

Feeder 2016 UK and Ireland tour

Sep 28: Glasgow O2 ABC

Sep 30: Ullapool Loopallu Festival

Oct 01: Newcastle University

Oct 03: Manchester O2 Ritz

Oct 04: Birmingham O2 Institute

Oct 06: Norwich The UEA

Oct 07: Exeter The Lemon Grove

Oct 09: Leeds Beckett University

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 12: London Roundhouse

Oct 13: Portsmouth Pyramids

Oct 14: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 16: Dublin Academy

Oct 17: Belfast Limelight

Oct 19: Cardiff Tramshed

Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon in Never Slowin’ Down video

Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon has issued a video for his track Never Slowin’ Down.

The promo was filmed in San Francisco last month during the city’s annual Haight Ashbury Street Fair, which also featured members of Jefferson Starship, Quicksilver Messenger Service and The David Neslon Band.

Tesla will launch Mechanical Resonance Live on August 26. It’s being released to celebrate the original album’s 30th anniversary.

Mick Jagger to be a father again

Rolling Stones mainman Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick are expecting their first child together.

The Sun report that Hamrick is over three months pregnant – and the baby will be the singer’s eighth child.

An source told the paper: “This is great news. It will be Mick’s eighth child and nothing fazes him. He’s been incredibly supportive.”

Jagger, 72, and Hamrick, 29, have been together since 2014.