"Fire it up and rage with us against the dying of the light." Ash share new single Give Me Back My World, announce ninth album Ad Astra, featuring assists from Blur's Graham Coxon

Blur guitarist Graham Coxon guests on two tracks on Ad Astra, the forthcoming ninth album by North of Ireland indie-rock veterans Ash, which is set for release on October 3 via influential London independent label Fierce Panda.



Coxon appears on the album's title track, and its third song, Fun People. Interested parties will have to wait a little longer to hear those songs, but the Downpatrick, Co. Down trio have today shared a first preview of the record, in the form of typically effervescent single Give Me Back My World.



"If I told you this song dates back to 2020 you'd hardly need a degree from the school of Marple, Holmes and Poirot to figure out what it's getting at," says vocalist/guitarist Tim Wheeler, offering a subtle throwback to the global pandemic which put the world on pause at the beginning of the decade. "And although those sentiments may be just a memory from the stand point of 2025, the song's heart still feels relevant. In a time of chaos, disruption and angst there's still a beautiful world out there and it's worth fighting for."



"Have you ever had one of those moments where you feel the rug has been pulled from under you? Everything you took for granted goes up in smoke and you are no longer in control, and you can only look back in hindsight at a life that's no longer yours? I think we've all had those moments. I think you can all relate to this song.



"But luckily for you it a) rails against this loss of control and b) is a total banger. So, fire it up and rage with us against the dying of the light."

Watch the amusing space-themed video for Give Me Back My World below.

Speaking about the follow-up to the band's acclaimed Race The Night album, drummer Rick McMurray says, “The title Ad Astra, the worst kept secret of the last month, points to ideas that became a big identifier back in 1995, but they're updated with 30 years life experience.



"I'll leave you to compare the differences, and with the thought that while the optimistic innocence of 1995 might have been tempered with 30 years of experience, if you look to the stars you might still feel a glimmer. Of hope.”

Ash will be touring the UK, Ireland, and Japan in the coming months in support of their new record. Get tickets here.