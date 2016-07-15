Suffering from Game Of Thrones withdrawal symptoms? This video will help...

Here at TeamRock, we’re still coming to terms with the fact that there’s a weekly void in our lives since the latest series of Game Of Thrones left us all in tatters. It’s been a couple of weeks now, so you’d think we couldn’t cry any more. But no.

There won’t be any new episodes until next spring, but we’ve found something on the web that’s like chicken soup for our blackened souls.

Like Lennon and McCartney, Hetfield and Ulrich, or pepperoni and pineapple, some things were just meant to go together. Here’s YouTube shredder 331Erock and his mate Jonathan Young, who’ve teamed up to create the mash-up to end all mash-ups.

They’ve taken the imperialist anthem America, Fuck Yeah! from Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s 2004 film Team America: World Police and have crammed in every possible reference to George R.R. Martin’s violent world into the cover. There’s even a verse dedicated to the late, great door-holding Hodor – but we won’t even bother telling you the lyrics for that.

Watch the video, punch the air and tell us which of the main characters you reckon will buy the farm come 2017.

Fuck yeah.