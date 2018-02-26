Blue October share video for new track I Hope You’re Happy

Blue October have released a video for their new track I Hope You’re Happy.
It’s the title track from their upcoming ninth studio album and has been launched ahead of their UK tour which will run throughout next month.
The dates are due to start at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on March 16 and wrap up at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on the 24th of the month.
Vocalist and guitarist Justin Furstenfeld says: “I’m honestly more excited than ever to return to the UK. Everyone who knows me knows I grew up living and breathing bands from the UK like The Cure, The Smiths, Joy Division, Cocteau Twins, Stone Roses… the list goes on and on.
“These artists taught me how to write and feel through music. I’m in love with the UK now and forever.”
Further album details will be revealed in due course, while a list of Blue October’s UK tour dates can be found below.
Blue October 2018 UK tour dates
Mar 16: Manchester O2 Ritz
Mar 17: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 18: Leeds Church
Mar 20: Brighton Concorde
Mar 21: Norwich Waterfront
Mar 22: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 23: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Mar 24: Birmingham O2 Institute