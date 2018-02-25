Moody Blues Release Days Of Future Passed Trailer

The Moody Blues have released a new teaser trailer ahead of the release of their new live version of their 1967 album Days Of Future Passed.

Days Of Future Passed is regarded as one of the foundation stones of the progressive rock genre. In 2017, the band headed out on the album’s 50th Anniversary Tour which included the show captured here at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts in Toronto, accompanied by a full orchestra. The concert begins with the band by themselves performing a selection of classic Moody Blues tracks before they are joined by the orchestra to perform Days Of Future Passesd in its entirety plus a couple of fantastic encore tracks. The Bonus Feature, entitled Remembering Days Of Future Passed, delivers brand new interviews with Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge discussing the making of this classic album.

The Moody Blues, Justin Hayward (guitar, vocals); John Lodge (bass, vocals) and Graeme Edge (drums, percussion) are joined on stage by Norda Mullen (flute, guitar, percussion, vocals); Julie Ragins (keyboards, percussion, guitar, saxophone, vocals); Alan Hewitt (keyboards, vocals); Billy Ashbaugh (drums, percussion) and Elliot Davis (musical director, conductor and co-arranger). The live show also features the voice of Oscar winning actor Jeremy Irons on the two spoken word tracks Morning Glory and Late Lament.

This year the band, whose founding member Ray Thomas sadly died last month, will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The new live version of Days Of Future Passed will be released by Eagle Rock Entertainment on March 23.