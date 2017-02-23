Blue October release Coal Makes Diamonds video

Blue October have released a video for their track Coal Makes Diamonds.

The song originally featured on the band’s 2016 record Home – their eighth studio album and follow-up to 2013’s Sway.

Speaking about the differences between both releases, vocalist and guitarist Justin Furstenfeld said: “Sway was about finding inner peace and learning to live in a healthy way.

“Home is about what we do with our time on Earth, how we’re going to utilise that time in a positive way and make it the best we possibly can by bettering ourselves.”

Blue October have released the video to coincide with their upcoming English and German tour, which is due to get underway at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on March 1. They’ll then head back across the Atlantic later in the month for a run of shows across the US.

The dates in Europe were originally scheduled to take place last year, but were pushed back because of the success of Home in the US.

Mar 01: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 02: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 03: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Mar 04: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Mar 06: Cologne Gloria Theatre, Germany

Mar 07: Munich Technikum, Germany

Mar 08: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Mar 10: Frankfurt Gibson, Germany

Mar 16: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Mar 17: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Mar 18: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Mar 19: Homestead Carnegie Music Hall, PA

Mar 22: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Mar 23: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 24: North Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

Mar 25: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Mar 29: Raleigh The Lincoln Theatre, NC

Mar 30: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Mar 31: Stroudsburg Sherman Theatre, PA

Apr 01: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Jun 10: Novelty LaureLive, OH