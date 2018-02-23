Big Big Train recruit Cosmograf’s Robin Armstrong for live shows

Big Big Train have announced that they’ve brought in Cosmograf mainman Robin Armstrong for their upcoming live shows.

They reported last month that founding member Andy Poole was leaving the band and that they had “recruited an additional musician to assist with keyboard and guitar work” for their live shows, with BBT bassist Greg Spawton confirming the identity of the musician this afternoon.

Spawton says on Twitter: “We are delighted to announce that Robin Armstrong will be joining the live lineup of Big Big Train.

“Robin is multi-instrumentalist and leader of progressive rock band Cosmograf. We are looking forward to performing with Robin at our shows in Basingstoke and Loreley and on tour in 2019.”

Armstrong released his latest Cosmograf album The Hay-Man Dreams in July last year, which featured guest appearances from Rachael Hawnt, Kyle Fenton, Matt Stevens, Rachel Hall and former BBC voiceover artist David Allan.

Big Big Train will play at Night Of The Prog at the famous Loreley Amphitheater, Germany, on July 13-15, while the Basingstoke warm-up show will take place at The Anvil on July 11.

How Cosmograf overcame the odds to come back stronger than ever

Big Big Train: "We're proud to be defined as a prog rock band"