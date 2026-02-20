"It makes me very optimistic for a release at some point this year..." Marilllion update fans on progress on the new album
Marillion are currently working on a follow-up to 2022's An Hour Before It's Dark album
Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery has offered fans an update on progress on their highly-anticpiated new studio album, the follow-up to 2022's An Hour Before It's Dark, saying he's "very optimistic for a release at some point this year."
In issue 166 of Prog, Rothery told us, "we’re at that point where we’ve gone from something like 150 ideas and are combining things and we’re now down to a short list of 16 ideas that I think we’re going to actually start working on and arranging and I’m hoping that nine or ten of those will be the album.”
In the band's newsletter they send out to fans, Rothery says, "we’ve had a very productive few weeks in the studio with Mike Hunter and a lot of the ideas for the new album are really starting to take shape. It makes me very optimistic for a release at some point this year (something that can never be taken for granted, given that every album is such a challenge).
"We’re now taking a break from the writing and recording process to start rehearsals for our two performances on Cruise to the Edge in a few weeks time. I’m really looking forward to escaping the English weather for a few days!"
Rothery also announced that he'll be posting updates from the studio and the Cruise on his social media pages.
"I’ve taken a few photos during the writing/recording process. I’m going to try to document our time on the cruise. As well as on the Marillion social pages, my plan is to post images to my own Instagram account and on my Facebook page."
Marillion recently announced that they will release a new Deluxe Edition of 1999's marillion.com on CD and vinyl in June.
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
