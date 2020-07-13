Black Stone Cherry postpone October UK tour until 2021

Black Stone Cherry have postponed their upcoming UK tour until 2021.

The run of shows was due to kick off on October 9 in Southampton and climax later that month in Nottingham. It also included a performance in London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

"We’ve been closely monitoring the unprecedented global situation and it has become clear that it’s just not possible to go ahead with the shows as planned," say the band. "We have looked at many options, but ultimately the health of our fans, crew and family is paramount.

"The Black Stone Cherry Tour due to take place in October 2020 has been rescheduled to September 2021. We’re pleased to have been able to reschedule the tour in the same venues, so do hang on to your ticket – it will be valid for the new date.

"We cannot wait to come see you all with a new album under our belt and oh how much sweeter this tour will be! In the meantime, stay safe and look after each other."

The new dates are scheduled for September next year, and begin on September 9 at Bristol's O2 Academy, while the Royal Albert Hall date is now the final show of the trek, on September 29.

Support will come from the Kris Barras Band, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are on sale now.

Last week the band teamed up with Monster Truck for a new charity single, Love Become Law, which is released under The Cherry Truck Band banner. Black Stone Cherry will be donating their proceeds to The Boys And Girls Club Of America, while Monster Truck will give the money to Black Lives Matter.

Black Stone Cherry 2021 UK Tour

Sep 09: Bristol O2 Academy

Sep 10: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 11: Lincoln Engine Shed

Sep 13: Nottingham Rock City

Sep 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Sep 16: Manchester O2 Apollo

Sep 17: Glasgow Barrowland

Sep 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sep 20: Newcastle O2 Academy

Sep 21: Liverpool O2 Academy

Sep 23: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 24: Cardiff St Davids Hall

Sep 25: Exeter Great Hall

Sep 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sep 28: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall