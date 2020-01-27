Black Stone Cherry announce 2020 UK tour

Black Stone Cherry have announced that they'll return to the UK this October for a 16-date tour.

The run of shows kicks off on October 9 in Southampton, climaxes on the October 29 in Nottingham, and includes a performance in London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on October 14. Full dates below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am, and support comes from the Kris Barras Band.

"We are beyond excited to come back to the UK, our home away from home, but this time we get to play some smaller venues and return to the intimacy that we all love!" says Black Stone Cherry frontman Chris Robertson. "And did we mention the new album is slated for the same time frame as this tour... and a Royal Albert Hall date?! We can't wait to see you all there!"

The band are currently working on their seventh studio album, the follow-up to 2018's Family Tree.