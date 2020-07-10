Black Stone Cherry and Monster Truck get together for charity single Love Become Law

Black Stone Cherry have teamed up with Monster Truck for a new charity single.

The collaboration has resulted in the track Love Become Law, with the song released under The Cherry Truck Band banner.

All proceeds from sales of the single will be split between two charities which have been hand-picked by the two bands. Black Stone Cherry will be donating their proceeds to The Boys And Girls Club Of America, while Monster Truck will give the money to Black Lives Matter.

Speaking about how the partnership and track came together, Black Stone Cherry say: “It can honestly be credited to the pandemic that our world is in. We saw tour after tour being cancelled and so many bands were turning to live streaming performances online.

“We put our heads together with our great friends in Monster Truck and decided to do something we hadn’t seen any other bands do to help pass the time while still entertaining fans. That idea was to write a song, live to the world and divide it up into segments to show our fans the process of writing and creating.

“We had never done this with another full band before, let alone do it while we’re live streaming. It was incredibly exciting and fun and we are so proud of the song and more importantly, it's meaning!

“This song is about uniting, being and living as one, and most importantly, loving each and every person that walks this planet. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it for you!”

Monster Truck frontman Jon ‘Marv’ Harvey adds: “The Cherry Truck Band started with a bunch of friends getting together over long distances to create something memorable, meaningful and joyous.

“Over the five weekly episodes, our entire world basically turned upside down. The people were rising up. The people were tired of being oppressed. The people were tired of suffering for doing nothing wrong. The people were ready to force change.

“This is our anthem in solidarity to those fighting for basic rights. This is our voices saying, ‘We love you, we hear you, we respect and love you’. Black lives matter.

“Without the impact of black culture, there would be no modern music, period. Respect, protect and celebrate diversity. Our world depends on it.”

You can purchase Love Become Law here.