Monster Truck - True Rockers album review

Monster Truck - True Rockers 1. True Rocker

2. Thundertruck

3. Evolution

4. Devil Don’t Care

5. Being Cool Is Over

6. Young City Heart

7. Undone

8. In My Own World

9. Denim Danger

10. Hurricane

11. The Howlin'

Over the past few years, people have predicted that Monster Truck are one of the rising stars of a new era of southern style rock.

Guess what? With True Rockers, the Canadians’ third album, they’ve bloody well risen! As soon as the title track opens up with a salvo of riffs which stink of petrol fumes, you know this is an album that’s going to be cranked into the red zone.

So it proves, with vocalist Jon Harvey leading the foursome on a march through influences such as Humble Pie, the Allmans and Clutch.

The snapping blues of Devil Don’t Care has a harmonica soaked authenticity, while Young City Hearts is guaranteed to be among the year’s most memorable anthems, and Hurricane has a bombastic boogie sway.

True Rockers is a raucous, committed Truck trek.