Black Friday alcohol deals: all the booze bargains on whisky, gin, rum and more

It's Black Friday and retailers across the country are breaking the seals, popping corks and giving us all reasons to celebrate with discounts and deals across a whole range of alcohol, including spirits, wine, and beer.

With most pubs and bars still closed for a cheeky drink, we're all spending more on alcohol for the house. But those costs mount up. So we set our in-house boozehounds have tracked down the best deals to be had.

Go direct to the retailers at the links below for your regular £5-off deals. Tesco have a range of deals for Clubcard holders (£12 for a bottle of Kahlua, Woodford Reserve for £20 instead of £32, Bombay Sapphire for £20, instead of £27.50 etc) and Amazon have plenty of savings on gin to suit every palette.

Below that are the biggest and best savings in more detail. Cheers!

Browse the supermarkets' best deals

Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Legacy Series No. 2: £41.59 , now £23.99, save £17.60

It's Jack Daniel's, but in a collector's bottle. The second in JD's legacy series celebrating their long and distinguished history, this one features their iconic bottle with a retro label with a special significance: it was the first iteration of their now famous black label. Just want regular JD? Sainsbury's have it for £16.View Deal

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve Single Malt: £36.59 , now £19.99, save £17.60

This multi-award-winning Speyside malt is an amazing 45% off today. A great gift, a perfect winter warmer and an amazing saving.View Deal

Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70 cl: was £32, now £20.50

Save 36% (£11.50) on this Sherry Cask Edition of the award-winning Speyside single malt. It's matured in American oak barrels "and enhanced in three different types of Oloroso sherry cask to develop an accessible sweet and fruit aromatic profile. Expect warm, sweet flavours of maple syrup, raisin and orange with subtle notes of apricot and melon. Lovely.View Deal

SAVE £60! Dublin Liberties Keeper's Coin: £235 , now £174.99, save 26%

If you want something a bit more special, then this is Amazon's biggest saving, with £60 off this 16 year-old triple distilled single malt, finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry butts and heaven on the tongue. View Deal

The best Black Friday music deals live now (UK)

The best Black Friday music deals live now (US)