Big Big Train share live video of Brave Captain from Loreley

Big Big Train have released a new live clip of the epic Brave Captain, which you can watch below.

The track, originally the opening track from 2017's Grimspound album, this new version is taken from the band's celebrated 2018 performance from Night Of The Prog Festival at Loreley in Germany with former lead singer, the late David Longdon.

Blu-ray and double CD Summer Shall Not Fade - Live At Loreley will be released through the band's label English Electric Recordings on October 14. The two-hour plus set features material from The Underfall Yard, English Electric, Foklore and Grimspound, and fan favourite deep cuts Kingmaker and Summer’s Lease.

"The BBT show at Loreley was off the charts," says drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "It’s hard to believe that this was only our eighth performance together. Every second was simply awesome.”

“David was an absolute star, his vocal performance and the way he commanded the stage were both extraordinary," notes guitarist Rikard Sjobliom. "Loreley is an amazing record of our precious time together with him. The show is one of the highlights of my life.”

Summer Shall Not Fade has been mixed in both 5.1 and stereo by Big Big Train's resident sound engineer, Rob Aubrey. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below. Bundle options are available with David Longdon's recently announced posthumous solo album Door One.

Pre-order Summer Shall Not Fade - Live At Loreley.