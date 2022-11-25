Bag yourself a massively discounted Stranger Things Funko Pop! figure in the Walmart Black Friday sale

By Liz Scarlett
published

Funko Pop! figures of Eddie Munson, Steve, Nancy, Eleven and more are now available for a discounted rate this Black Friday... and we want them all

From vinyl to beer, this Black Friday we've come across all sorts of deals. One sale that we've been closely eyeballing however is Walmart's Black Friday deal (opens in new tab), now offering Stranger Things Funko Pop!'s at a massively discounted rate. That's right, you can actually take home the show's loveable metalhead Eddie Munson for real, but er, in miniature, bug-eyed form. 

We're seriously loving their selection, and we'll in no doubt be throwing a few into our shopping baskets ourselves. 

Think Eddie Munson was lovable on screen? Check out his Funko Pop! and you'll be wishing more than ever he wasn't axed from the last season. Also available in Funko Pop! form is Dustin Henderson, Nancy Wheeler, Eleven (with Eggo waffles) and an oddly adorable Demogorgon, among other characters. Buy them now at their discounted rate and save yourself wads of cash. 

This is probably the first time a Stranger Things Demogorgon hasn't given us the heebie-jeebies. Standing at just under four-inches, this Upside Down critter is strangely cute, and even has a retracting mouth. Currently, the inter-dimensional man-muncher is up for grabs for $17.51, a whole 43% off from $30.99 (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab)

Also boasting the serious cute factor is this Funko Pop! Dustin Henderson vinyl figure (opens in new tab), who's kit out in a "thinking cap" and Hellfire Club t-shirt with walky-talky in hand. Take this mini Dusty-bun home with 35% off at $16.90, originally priced at $25.95.

For the Eleven fans out there, her series three Funko Pop! is now available for just $15.55 from $29.99 (opens in new tab). Sporting a gloriously 80s shirt and adorable dungarees, this is our favourite telekinetic hero in one of her most iconic, post-makeover moments. 

Recently, Funko also launched a Metallica Master Of Puppet's four-pack (opens in new tab), most likely due to the song's recent increase in popularity after its inclusion in Stranger Things' latest series.

