Funko announce new Metallica Master Of Puppets Pop Vinyls, as well as new and exclusive 'live' AC/DC and Kiss figures

Love for Metallica's 1986 classic hit and album Master Of Puppets this year has known no bounds. Following the song's inclusion on the smash sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things, everyone has been ramping up on the nostalgia for the metal heavyweights' early thrash anthem.

Now, Funko have announced a new Exclusive Pop! deluxe product, a Metallica four-pack inspired by their 1986 Master Of Puppets tour, containing figures of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton positioned on an included stage, in front of the artwork of the famed album. The special Pop! offering will be available later this month for a retail price of $49.99 via Funko and Walmart exclusively.

"Pull a few strings and get stage-front access to the Metallica Master of Puppets Tour (1986) with this Walmart Exclusive POP! Deluxe Moment" says a statement.

Funko have additionally unveiled collaborations with AC/DC and Kiss, also both positioned on stages. The corpse-painted quartet's Pop! is based on their Alive II Tour of 1978 while the hard-riff rocker's version reads: 'AC/DC In Concert'.

In celebration of Funko's 2022 virtual music event Popapalooza, they recently shared details of their new Funko Pops! of Dio, Pantera, Iron Maiden and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister.

Other artists to have previously collaborated with Funko include Ozzy Osbourne, Guns 'N Roses, Slipknot, Slayer, Ghost, Motorhead and more.

Check the new releases below. Metallica headline two days of Download 2023 next June - the first time the metal legends will have played two sets at one festival in the UK.

