Zavvi's Black Friday vinyl sale has some real gems in amongst all the noise

Black Friday weekend is here! We have tons of Black Friday music deals to see you through the next few days and get you well stocked up on gifts for the festive period and beyond. On the vinyl front, Zavvi have a huge number of LPs on sale, with almost 200 releases currently discounted by anything from a couple of quid up to £50 and more.

One deal that immediately sprung out at us was Status Quo's 1990s single collection box set, which is has been cut from £139.99 to £82.99 (opens in new tab), saving a whopping £57.00. In the US, it's cut from $177.99 to $103.99 (opens in new tab), saving $74.00. We've been unable to find a better deal for this box set anywhere else.

(opens in new tab) Zavvi Cyber vinyl sale: LPs and box sets (opens in new tab)

From classic rock and heavy metal to indie, old school hip hop and Britpop, there's something for fans of just about everything

Another nice box set given a meaty discount is The Rolling Stones' deluxe edition of their Tattoo You album, featuring no less than five LPs. Its price has been slashed from £139.99 to £104.99 (opens in new tab), saving £35, or $174.99 to $131.99 (opens in new tab), saving $43.00.

It's not all about old school classics, either. Korn's Requiem album was one of our favourite albums from this year, and the nu metallers' latest is cut from £27.99 to £19.99 (opens in new tab). While £27.99 was a little on the pricey side in the first place, anything under £20 is definitely a decent deal for this record. Similarly, the album is sliced from $34.99 to $24.99 (opens in new tab) for US buyers.

There are also some classic soundtracks on sale. As big sci fi-action geeks, we're definitely keen on the Terminator 2 OST having £10 knocked off it, down from £27.99 to £17.99 (opens in new tab), or down from $34.99 to $22.99 (opens in new tab), saving $12.00.



