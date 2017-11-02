Avenged Sevenfold to release deluxe edition of The Stage

Avenged Sevenfold have announced that they’ll release a deluxe edition of their seventh studio album The Stage next month.

It’ll launch on December 15 and feature their covers of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo, Del Shannon’s Runaway, Mexican folk song Malagueña Salerosa, Beach Boys’ 1966 hit God Only Knows, Rolling Stones song As Tears Go By and Pink Floyd classic Wish You Were Here.

Also included is their new track Dose along with four live songs recorded at their recent show at The O2 Arena in London: The Stage, Paradigm, Sunny Disposition and God Damn.

Earlier this year, the band’s M Shadows explained why they had decided to record new material and add covers to The Stage.

He said: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience. For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

The Stage Deluxe Edition will launch on 2CD, vinyl and on digital services and is now available for pre-order.

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Avenged Sevenfold The Stage Deluxe Edition tracklist

CD1

The Stage Paradigm Sunny Disposition God Damn Creating God Angels Simulation Higher Roman Sky Fermi Paradox Exist

CD2

Dose Retrovertigo Malagueña Salerosa Runaway (feat. Warren Fitzgerald) As Tears Go By Wish You Were Here God Only Knows The Stage (Live from London) Paradigm (Live from London) Sunny Disposition (Live from London) God Damn (Live from London)

Avenged Sevenfold The Stage World Tour confirmed 2018 shows

Jan 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 14: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI

Jan 16: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jan 17: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Jan 24: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Jan 25: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jan 27: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Jan 31: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 02: North Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Feb 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Feb 06: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 09: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Feb 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Kids react to Avenged Sevenfold