Kids react to Avenged Sevenfold

Following previous explorations into Iron Maiden, AC/DC and Motley Crue, those pesky kids are now reacting to Avenged Sevenfold!

Being played a string of songs from the band’s back catalogue – from Unholy Confessions to The Stage – FBE’s regular panel of youngsters offer up their opinions on the Orange County heavyweights.

Immediately identifying Avenged Sevenfold as metal, a lot of the kids have a problem with M Shadows’ vocals, with complaints of mumbling so you can’t sing it at karaoke.

In contrast, everyone is in awe of Synyster Gates’ guitar playing, especially on Beast And The Harlot and Hail To The King.

On the whole though, the majority of the kids just aren’t ready to be metalheads yet. Passing such criticisms as:

“His lyrics make no sense”

“Why can’t you do some fun things?”

“They kind of sound the same, more drumming and guitar than the words”

“I don’t think I’m going to like any of the songs”

That said, two or three kids have been converted to the ways of A7X. Watch the full video below.

