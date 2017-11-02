Listen to Metallica perform Damage, Inc. live in 1987

Metallica have released a stream of an early live performance of Damage, Inc.

It was recorded at Grugahalle in Essen, Germany, on January 25 1987, and has been taken from their Master Of Puppets box set, which arrives on November 10 via their Blackened Recordings label. The performance features bassist Jason Newsted who joined the band following the death of Cliff Burton the previous year.

Master Of Puppets will available in a variety of formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges – and is now available for pre-order.

Speaking about the project, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project.

“Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk and Cliff joining, and that lineup settling.”

Metallica are preparing to wrap up the first leg of their WorldWired European tour in support of their latest studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct with a show at Antwerp’s Sportpaleism tomorrow night.

They’ll return on February 1 next year, kicking off with a set at Lisbon’s MEO Arena.

Find a list of their live shows below.

2017

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

