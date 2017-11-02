Listen to Metallica perform Damage, Inc. live in 1987

Metallica have released a stream of an early live performance of Damage, Inc.
It was recorded at Grugahalle in Essen, Germany, on January 25 1987, and has been taken from their Master Of Puppets box set, which arrives on November 10 via their Blackened Recordings label. The performance features bassist Jason Newsted who joined the band following the death of Cliff Burton the previous year.
Master Of Puppets will available in a variety of formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges – and is now available for pre-order.
Speaking about the project, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets – it is an immense project.
“Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs, Kirk and Cliff joining, and that lineup settling.”
Metallica are preparing to wrap up the first leg of their WorldWired European tour in support of their latest studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct with a show at Antwerp’s Sportpaleism tomorrow night.
They’ll return on February 1 next year, kicking off with a set at Lisbon’s MEO Arena.
Find a list of their live shows below.
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland