Listen to Avenged Sevenfold cover Pink Floyd

Avenged Sevenfold have released their cover of Pink Floyd’s classic 1975 track Wish You Were Here.

It’s the latest cover version to come from the band this year, following on from their reworkings of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo, Del Shannon’s Runaway, Mexican folk song Malagueña Salerosa, Beach Boys’ 1966 hit God Only Knows and Rolling Stones song As Tears Go By.

Earlier this year, the band’s M Shadows explained why they had decided to record new material and add those tracks to their latest album The Stage.

He said: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience. For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

Earlier this week, A7X announced the first leg of The Stage World Tour, which will get under way across the US in January 2018. They’ll be joined by special guests Breaking Benjamin and Bullet For My Valentine.

Find a list of confirmed dates below.

Avenged Sevenfold The Stage World Tour confirmed 2018 shows

Jan 12: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 14: Grand Rapids The Van Andel Arena, MI

Jan 16: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jan 17: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Jan 24: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Jan 25: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Jan 27: Sioux Falls Denny Sandford Premier Center, SD

Jan 31: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Feb 02: North Little Rock Verizon Center, AR

Feb 03: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Feb 06: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Feb 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 09: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Feb 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

