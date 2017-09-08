Watch Avenged Sevenfold cover the Rolling Stones

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video showcasing their cover of As Tears Go By by the Rolling Stones.

The track was written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham and was launched as a single by Marianne Faithfull in 1964. It subsequently appeared on the Rolling Stones’ 1965 album December’s Children (And Everybody’s).

The song is the latest cover version to come from Avenged Sevenfold this year, following on from their reworkings of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo, Del Shannon’s Runaway, the Mexican folk song Malagueña Salerosa and Beach Boys’ 1966 hit God Only Knows.

Earlier this year, the band’s M Shadows explained why they had decided to record new material and add tracks to their latest album The Stage.

He said: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience. For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

Avenged Sevenfold will play two nights at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas on October 14 and 15.

Kids react to Avenged Sevenfold