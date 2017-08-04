Avenged Sevenfold cover Del Shannon classic Runaway

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video showcasing their cover of Del Shannon classic Runaway.

It follows their new track Dose and covers of Mr Bungle’s 1999 track Retrovertigo and Mexican folk song Malagueńa Salerosa, which launched after the band reported they would keep adding songs to their latest album The Stage which was sneak released in 2016 via Capitol Records.

Their take on Shannon’s 1961 track features a guest appearance from The Vandals guitarist Warren Fitzgerald – and rather than frontman M Shadows on vocal duties, it’s lead guitarist Zacky Vengeance who is behind the mic.

Shadows says: “When we decided to expand the album and add new tracks, everyone in the band chose a song that would be interesting to cover.

“Zacky came up with the idea of doing a punk rock version of the Del Shannon classic. While in the studio, Synyster brought up our old friend Warren Fitzgerald, saying it’d be great to have him play on the track and give the song the kind of reckless abandon he’s known for with The Vandals.

“With Warren on board, Zacky wanted to have a crack at singing, which really put the song over the top. I do a little talking thing with him in the middle of the track, but that’s it. The rest is all him and it came out great.”

Vengeance adds: “I’ve always loved Runaway and the dark undertone hidden behind the upbeat doo wop track.

“You can hear sincere anguish in his voice. I raised my hand to add a little punk rock flair to the vocals, have some fun, and give the fans a little something to talk about.”

A7X drummer Brooks Wackerman used to play with The Vandals – and Fitzgerald says he was honoured to be asked to contribute to the track.

He adds: “I think it’s a really cool choice for a cover and the guys were very generous in the studio. They’re all incredible musicians and to have them say, ‘Do what you do,’ was really flattering.

“So I did, and we had a blast, and I’m tickled to death with how it all turned out.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on the road across North America with Metallica. Find their remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

