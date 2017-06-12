Avenged Sevenfold release Mexican folk song cover

Avenged Sevenfold have released a cover version of Mexican folk song Malagueńa Salerosa.

It’s the first in a series of new tracks that the band say they’ll add to their latest album The Stage which was sneak released in 2016 via Capitol Records.

Avenged Sevenfold plan on releasing several other songs over the coming months - with Malagueńa Salerosa being their first ever Spanish language track.

Vocalist M Shadows says: “We wanted to do the song justice and that meant singing in its original language. It was difficult, but I worked on it for weeks and had a Spanish-speaking friend come over daily to go over pronunciation. I also brought him to the studio to produce the vocals. It was important to me to get it right.”

Guitarist Synyster Gates continues: “I’ve always loved that song. There have been a few interesting interpretations over the years, including Chingon’s version from the Kill Bill Volume 2 soundtrack.

“That’s a great example of how a timeless song can be made relevant with a creative modern take. The structure, arrangement and incredible vocal work of their rendition was inspiring.”

As for the decision to keep adding tracks to The Stage, Shadows reveals: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience. For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on the road across North America with Metallica and Volbeat. Find their remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with Metallica)

Jun 19: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Resort, MI (with In This Moment)

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with Volbeat)

Jul 11: Cadott Chippewa Valley Festival Site, WI

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, MI (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 13: Oshkosh Ford Festival Park, WI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Volbeat)

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Jul 31: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

