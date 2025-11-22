Tom Morello says it's just a matter of time before unreleased Audioslave album sees the light of day

Guitarist Tom Morello says that an album of unreleased Audioslave music will eventually be released when the band members can find the time to get it together.

And rather than a series of snippets from the sessions for the supergroup's three albums – 2002's self-titled debut, 2005's Out of Exile and 2006's Revelations, – Morello seems to be suggesting these are full songs that simply didn't make the albums for a variety of reasons not related to their quality.

Formed in 2001 by Morello and his Rage Against the Machine bandmates Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford, with Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell on vocals, Audioslave eventually split in 2007 when Cornell left the fold.

In 2015, Cornell spoke favourably about the prospect of a reunion. But that didn't materialise before Cornell died in 2017.

Morello has previously talked about the unreleased material and in a recent interview with snsmix, he responded positively to a question about the status of those songs.

He says: "When bands are deciding what songs go on their records and what don't, it's not always sensible.

"It's not like here's the 10 best jams. Sometimes it's like, someone likes this one, someone's not feeling that one. So, we had from each of the three Audioslave records, we had songs left over, some of which are really great.

"There's no plan to not put it out.

"It's not for lack of anything other than that we just don't have it together.

"I would love for it to get in the world and hopefully it will one day."