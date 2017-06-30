Listen to Avenged Sevenfold cover Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo

Avenged Sevenfold have released a cover of Mr Bungle’s 1999 track Retrovertigo.

It comes after the band launched their take on Mexican folk song Malagueńa Salerosa earlier this month, saying they would keep adding songs to their latest album The Stage which was sneak released in 2016 via Capitol Records.

Vocalist M. Shadows previously revealed why they wanted to keep releasing new material for the album, saying: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience.

“For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on the road across North America with Metallica and Volbeat. Find their remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with Volbeat)

Jul 11: Cadott Chippewa Valley Festival Site, WI

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, MI (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 13: Oshkosh Ford Festival Park, WI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Volbeat)

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Jul 31: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

