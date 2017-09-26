Anti-Flag announce UK tour dates

Anti-Flag have announced that they’ll tour across the UK in October.

The run of eight shows will get under way at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on October 11 and wrap up with a set at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on the 19th of the month.

The Pittsburgh outfit have lined up the dates in support of their upcoming studio album American Fall, which will be released on November 3 via Spinefarm Records.

Last month,the band released a lyric video for the track Racists in the wake of violent clashes between white supremacists and those opposing them in Charlottesville.

The band said in a statement: “This song is a call to arms. We must challenge racism and hatred everywhere we see it – at school, at work, at the dinner table with our families – absolutely everywhere.

“If you still stand by the Trump regime after Charlottesville, you are complicit. The line has been drawn. On one side stand those who fight for humanity, optimism, and empathy. On the other side are those who precipitate bigotry, cynicism, and apathy.

“Now is the time to get off of the fence and choose which side of history you want to be on.”

Anti-Flag will also play shows in the US following their dates in the UK. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Oct 11: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 13: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

Oct 15: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 16: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Oct 17: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Oct 18: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 21: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 28: Toluca Knotfest Mexico, Mexico

Oct 30: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Oct 31: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 03: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 04: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 05: Worcester The Palladium, MA

