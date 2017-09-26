Venom Prison confirm November UK tour

Venom Prison have announced a six-date UK tour which will take place in November.
The band were due to support Decapitated across the country later this year, but opted out following the Polish outfit’s ongoing legal situation. That tour was subsequently cancelled.
Venom Prison say: “We are pleased to announce the rescheduled dates for November 2017 in the UK. The enthusiasm and support we’ve had over the last year has been overwhelming – we are now ready to continue the onslaught with the support of Corrupt Moral Altar and the new bloods in God Complex.”
Venom Prison released their debut album Animus in 2016 via Prosthetic Records and this year scooped the Best New Band award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.
Find a list of the band’s UK tour dates below.
Venom Prison UK tour dates
Nov 11: Bristol Thekla
Nov 12: London The Black Heart
Nov 13: Birmingham The Flapper
Nov 14: Glasgow Classic Grand
Nov 15: Leeds The Key Club
Nov 16: Manchester The Star & Garter