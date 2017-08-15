Anti-Flag respond to Charlottesville violence with Racists video

Anti-Flag have released a lyric video for their track Racists.

The Pittsburgh outfit have decided to launch the promo in the wake of the weekend’s violent clashes between white supremacists and those opposing them in Charlottesville.

The band say: “We stand in solidarity with those fighting racism and fascism in the streets of Charlottesville and beyond.

“We believe it is time for the removal of all monuments to the confederacy and the racism for which they stand.

“We must put these symbols of white supremacy into places where the proper context can be provided for what they actually are – outdated, backwards and antithetical to what we believe the values of humanity should be.”

They add: “It is past time to have real conversations on systemic racism and America’s history of it. There are museums memorialising the Holocaust all across Europe, while America continues to try to hide from its racist and murderous past and present.”

Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday when a car ploughed through a crowd of counter-protestors who had gathered to oppose a ‘Unite The Right’ rally in the city. Another 19 people were injured at the scene.

