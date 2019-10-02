Anathema announce We’re Here Because We’re Here European tour

Anathema have announced they’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of their eighth album We’re Here Because We’re Here in 2020 with a European tour.
The band have lined up a total of 16 shows, kicking of with two UK appearances in Glasgow and London on March 6 and 7, and wrapping up with a set at Berlin’s Astra on March 24.
Guitarist Daniel Cavanagh says: “We never usually do anniversary tours of particular albums, but in the case of We’re Here Because We’re Here, which is the album that began our rebirth, we feel this is something we want to do.
“What I love about this album and that time in our journey is the life affirming qualities in the music. It’s an album of hope, reflection, of summer, of an intense uplifting emotion.
“We will do all we can to augment the trip with a never before seen light and video show to enhance the experience. Join us in the dreaming light.”
Vocalist and guitarist Vincent Cavanagh adds: “Well, putting aside my incredulity that it has been almost 10 years, I’m really into the idea of this tour from a creative perspective. How will we play these songs live now? How will some songs have evolved in the meantime? What can we do with the visual production?
“It’s a great record to revisit as the themes are still as honest and personal as they’ve always been but there are more shafts of light that cut through the darkness.
“The plan is to do two sets – the We’re Here Because We’re Here album in full and then a second set comprising the best stuff from the other records and maybe a brand new song or two. Hope to see you there!”
Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday (October 4).
Last month, Anathema signed with Mascot Label Group with the intention of releasing a new album in 2020.
Anathema We’re Here Because We’re Here 2020 European tour
Mar 06: Glasgow St Luke’s Church, UK
Mar 07: London Palladium, UK
Mar 08: Paris Le Trianon, France
Mar 09: Rennes Antipode, France
Mar 10: Bilbao Santana27, Spain
Mar 11: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal
Mar 13: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Mar 14: Madrid BUT, Spain
Mar 16: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland
Mar 18: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary
Mar 19: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Mar 20: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Mar 21: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands
Mar 22: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 23: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany
Mar 24: Berlin Astra, Germany