Anathema announce We’re Here Because We’re Here European tour

Anathema have announced they’ll celebrate the 10th anniversary of their eighth album We’re Here Because We’re Here in 2020 with a European tour.

The band have lined up a total of 16 shows, kicking of with two UK appearances in Glasgow and London on March 6 and 7, and wrapping up with a set at Berlin’s Astra on March 24.

Guitarist Daniel Cavanagh says: “We never usually do anniversary tours of particular albums, but in the case of We’re Here Because We’re Here, which is the album that began our rebirth, we feel this is something we want to do.

“What I love about this album and that time in our journey is the life affirming qualities in the music. It’s an album of hope, reflection, of summer, of an intense uplifting emotion.

“We will do all we can to augment the trip with a never before seen light and video show to enhance the experience. Join us in the dreaming light.”

Vocalist and guitarist Vincent Cavanagh adds: “Well, putting aside my incredulity that it has been almost 10 years, I’m really into the idea of this tour from a creative perspective. How will we play these songs live now? How will some songs have evolved in the meantime? What can we do with the visual production?

“It’s a great record to revisit as the themes are still as honest and personal as they’ve always been but there are more shafts of light that cut through the darkness.

“The plan is to do two sets – the We’re Here Because We’re Here album in full and then a second set comprising the best stuff from the other records and maybe a brand new song or two. Hope to see you there!”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday (October 4).

Last month, Anathema signed with Mascot Label Group with the intention of releasing a new album in 2020.

Anathema We’re Here Because We’re Here 2020 European tour

Mar 06: Glasgow St Luke’s Church, UK

Mar 07: London Palladium, UK

Mar 08: Paris Le Trianon, France

Mar 09: Rennes Antipode, France

Mar 10: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

Mar 11: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

Mar 13: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 14: Madrid BUT, Spain

Mar 16: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Mar 18: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Mar 19: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Mar 20: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 21: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands

Mar 22: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 23: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Mar 24: Berlin Astra, Germany