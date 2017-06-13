Anathema add UK dates to The Optimist tour

Anathema have added six UK dates to their tour in support of latest album The Optimist.
The band previously announced shows across Europe – and now they’ll play an extra half dozen concerts in September, kicking off at Glasgow’s The Garage on the 22nd and wrapping up with a set at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on the 30th of the month.
Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh, along with drummer John Douglas, singer Lee Douglas, bassist Jamie Cavanagh and keyboardist Daniel Cardos recorded The Optimist over the winter with producer Tony Doogan, with Vincent previously reporting that Doogan’s influence on the album was invaluable.
He said: “He suggested that we record as a live band, which we hadn’t done for years. Having played a few tunes on the last tour, we were ready for that.
“Tony wanted to capture that energy you can only get with everyone facing each other – it makes a big difference. He was a superb guy to work with and I learned a lot making this record.”
Find a full list of Anathema’s 2017 tour dates below, with the new UK shows highlighted in bold.
Anathema 2017 tour dates
Jun 08: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia
Jun 09: St Petersburg ClubZal, Russia
Jun 11: Download Fetival, UK
Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 23: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Jun 24: Valkenburg Midsummer Prog Festival, Netherlands
Jul 01: Barcelona Be Prog My Friend Festival, Spain
Jul 02: Athens Rock Wave Festival, Greece
Aug 03: Monterrey Café Iguana, Mexico
Aug 04: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico
Aug 05: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico
Aug 07: Bogota Teatro Ecci, Columbia
Aug 09: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Aug 11: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina
Aug 12: Sao Paolo Carioca Cluba, Brazil
Sep 22: Glasgow The Garage, UK
Sep 23: Belfast Limelight 2, UK
Sep 24: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Sep 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Sep 27: Sheffield Plug, UK
Sep 28: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Sep 29: Exeter Phoenix, UK
Sep 30: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK
Oct 02: Reims La Cartonnerie, France
Oct 03: Rennes L’Etage, France
Oct 04: Paris Bataclan, France
Oct 05: Lille L’Aeronef, France
Oct 06: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Oct 08: La Rochelle La Sirene, France
Oct 10: Bordeauz Rock School Barbery, France
Oct 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Oct 14: Nimes Paloma, France
Oct 15: Lyon Le Radiant, France
Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 19: Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 20: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 21: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Oct 22: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Oct 24: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Oct 25: Sofia Orpheus Studio, Bulgaria
Oct 27: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Oct 28: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Oct 29: Frankfurst Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 31: Berlin Astra, Germany
Nov 01: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 02: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Nov 03: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden
Nov 05: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Nov 06: Stockholm Kagelbanan, Sweden
Nov 08: Tampere Klubi, Finland
Nov 09: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Nov 10: Talinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Nov 12: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland
Nov 13: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland
Nov 14: Poznan MTP2, Poland
Nov 15: Erfurt HSD, Germany
Nov 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 18: Luxembourg Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
