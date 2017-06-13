Anathema add UK dates to The Optimist tour

Anathema have added six UK dates to their tour in support of latest album The Optimist.

The band previously announced shows across Europe – and now they’ll play an extra half dozen concerts in September, kicking off at Glasgow’s The Garage on the 22nd and wrapping up with a set at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on the 30th of the month.

Daniel and Vincent Cavanagh, along with drummer John Douglas, singer Lee Douglas, bassist Jamie Cavanagh and keyboardist Daniel Cardos recorded The Optimist over the winter with producer Tony Doogan, with Vincent previously reporting that Doogan’s influence on the album was invaluable.

He said: “He suggested that we record as a live band, which we hadn’t done for years. Having played a few tunes on the last tour, we were ready for that.

“Tony wanted to capture that energy you can only get with everyone facing each other – it makes a big difference. He was a superb guy to work with and I learned a lot making this record.”

Find a full list of Anathema’s 2017 tour dates below, with the new UK shows highlighted in bold.

Jun 08: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Jun 09: St Petersburg ClubZal, Russia

Jun 11: Download Fetival, UK

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jun 24: Valkenburg Midsummer Prog Festival, Netherlands

Jul 01: Barcelona Be Prog My Friend Festival, Spain

Jul 02: Athens Rock Wave Festival, Greece

Aug 03: Monterrey Café Iguana, Mexico

Aug 04: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Aug 05: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Aug 07: Bogota Teatro Ecci, Columbia

Aug 09: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Aug 11: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Aug 12: Sao Paolo Carioca Cluba, Brazil

Sep 22: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Sep 23: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Sep 24: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Sep 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Sep 27: Sheffield Plug, UK

Sep 28: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Sep 29: Exeter Phoenix, UK

Sep 30: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 02: Reims La Cartonnerie, France

Oct 03: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 04: Paris Bataclan, France

Oct 05: Lille L’Aeronef, France

Oct 06: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 08: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Oct 10: Bordeauz Rock School Barbery, France

Oct 11: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Oct 14: Nimes Paloma, France

Oct 15: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 19: Stuttgart, LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 20: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 21: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Oct 22: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Oct 24: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Oct 25: Sofia Orpheus Studio, Bulgaria

Oct 27: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Oct 28: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Oct 29: Frankfurst Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 31: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 02: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 03: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Nov 05: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Nov 06: Stockholm Kagelbanan, Sweden

Nov 08: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Nov 09: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Nov 10: Talinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Nov 12: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 13: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland

Nov 14: Poznan MTP2, Poland

Nov 15: Erfurt HSD, Germany

Nov 16: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 18: Luxembourg Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

