New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today. We celebrate the 30th anniversary of Marillion’s Clutching At Straws album. There are exclusive interviews with Fish, Steve Rothery, Pete Trewavas, Mark Kelly and Ian Mosley as we look at the band’s dark masterpiece which ultimately tore that line-up of the band apart.

Album cover designer Mark Wilkinson has designed the cover of the new issue, reflecting how he and the band originally intended the album to look before impending record company deadlines got in the way. And we’ve got two A1 double-sided Marillion posters free with this issue. As well as a free copy of the forthcoming Be Prog! My Friend festival programme. And with IQ, Cheer-Accident, Beatrix Players, Kaprekar’s Constant and more in the CD, it makes Prog 77 a real bumper issue!

Also in Prog 77…

Anathema - over six glorious pages the Liverpudlian prog rockers discuss their forthcoming new album The Optimist.

Roger Waters - the former Pink Floyd man asks Is This The World We Really Want?

Allan Holdsworth - in his penultimate interview, the late, great Allan Holdsworth is the subject of this issue’s The Prog Interview.

Public Service Broadcasting - the chart bothering proggers are back with an album that looks at life in the Welsh mining communities.

Lonely Robot - John Mitchell is back with his second album under the guise of Lonely Robot.

Procol Harum - the prog legends celebrate their 50th Anniversary with a great new album, Novum.

Solstafir - the Icelandic prog metallers discuss overcoming recent tribulations to crate new album Berdreyminn.

ELP - surviving member Carl Palmer talks us through the latest batch of reissues from the band’s back catalogue.

Voivod - Drummer Away chats about the band’s early path from hardcore to progressive metallers.

Voyager - vibrant young Aussie prog metallers chat about new album Ghost Mile.

Galley Beggar - folk prog rockers turn up the rock on new album Heathen Hymns.

Temples - young British psych outfit reveal proggy leanings in The Outer Limits.

Be Prog! My Friend - a full guide to Barcelona’s top prog festival.

Damanek - Guy Manning chats about his latest prog supergroup.

Pallas - Graeme Murray allows us a peek into his prog world…

And there’s album and live reviews from Anathema, Nad Sylvan, Can, Valdez, Dream Theater, Heather Findlay, 10cc, Steve Hackett and more…

You can get your copy of the new issue or subscribe to Prog here.