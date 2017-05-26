The new Classic Rock tells the story of the birth of NWOBHM. It's on sale now

Cover Feature

In the late 70s, rock music was given a steel-booted kick up the backside by a new breed of band. The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal would go on to rule Britannia – and the world. Classic Rock 237 tells the full, remarkable story, and there’s four different covers to choose from…

Features

Aerosmith

As they prepare for shows that may or may not be their last, we catch up with Toxic Twins Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin III was panned by the critics and the fans didn’t get it. But was it actually their most important album?

Jason Isbell

We met the Drive-By Trucker-turned-countrified singer-songwriter, on the cusp of his most rock’n’roll solo album yet.

Marillion

A Dutch holiday camp full of devout Marillion fans, hanging out with Marillion themselves? What could go wrong?!

The Who

In 1967 they embarked on their first ever US tour. Cue madness, exploding toilets, stinking fish, cop chases…

Black Lips

The gonzoid punks have played some of rock’s most outrageous shows and been chased out of countries. Has the anarchy lessened over the years?

Manic Street Preachers

Ten years after its release, Bradfield and co. look back on the album that saved their career: Send Away The Tigers.

What’s on your FREE CD?

Listen Up!

Fifteen freshly mined slabs of the best new rock, including The Magpie Salute, Afghan Whigs, Black Lips, Low Cut Connie and more…

And there’s a FREE 98-page book book!

Cult Heroes 10 classic stories from Classic Rock’s back pages, including Spooky Tooth, Montrose, MC5, Foghat, Mother Love Bone, Grand Funk Railroad, Little Angels, Vinegar Joe, Arthur Brown and Blue Cheer.

Regulars

The Dirt

As the epic Iron Maiden UK tour reaches the end of its UK leg, Classic Rock catch them in Nottingham… Pink Floyd’s long-awaited V&A exhibition opens its doors… Welcome back Anathema, Brother Firetribe and Royal Trux … Say hello to Brothers Osbourne, Hunter & The Bear and The Weeks, say goodbye to Allan Holdsworth, J Geils, Keni Richards…

Raw Power

Check out the Steven Wilson ID Series Signature acoustic guitar from Jeff Babicz.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Police

We take a look at the making of The Police’s mega-hit Message In A Bottle.

Q&A: Gary Brooker

The Procol Harum man talks new music, lyricists and falling off logs in Finland.

Reviews

New albums from Roger Waters, Cheap Trick, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Anathema, Chuck Berry, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Big Big Train, Danzig… Reissues from Iron Maiden, Foreigner, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Status Quo, The Beatles, Can, Jethro Tull… DVDs, films and books on Queen, The Who, Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Noise Records… Live reviews of The Who, The Magpie Salute, Pretenders, Steve Hackett, Moon Duo…

Buyer’s Guide: Robin Trower

Your essential guide to the impressive, sometimes overlooked back catalogue of ‘the white Hendrix’.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from John Otway, Skids, Alter Bridge, Vintage Trouble and Jesus Jones. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: John Mellencamp

The former Cougar on celebrity, hypocrisy and not giving a fuck about anything.

