Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album

Alter Bridge will release a three-disc album of live and rare studio recordings on September 8, they’ve confirmed.
Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities, to be launched via Napalm Records, is led with the band’s full 19-song performance at the London venue in November last year.
Napalm say: “The latest release includes an exclusive full-length rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere. The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only veen available as a US retail exclusive.
“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”
Formats include 3CD, quadruple vinyl and a CD/DVD earbook including a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.
Alter Bridge’s current European tour includes an appearance at next weekend’s Download festival – details below, along with the album tracklist.
Alter Bridge: Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist
CD1
- The Writing On The Wall
- Come To Life
- Addicted To Pain
- Ghost Of Days Gone By
- Cry Of Achilles
- The Other Side
- Farther Than The Sun
- Ties That Blind
- Water Rising
- Crows On A Wire
- Watch Over You (solo acoustic)
CD2
- Isolation
- Blackbird
- Metalingus
- Open Your Eyes
- Show Me A Leader
- Rise Today
- Poison In Your Veins
- My Champion
CD3
- Breathe
- Cruel Sun
- Solace
- New Way To Live
- The Damage Done
- We Don’t Care at All
- Zero
- Home
- Never Borne To Follow
- Never Say Die (Outright)
- Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)
Alter Bridge 2017 tour dates
Jun 03: Bavaria Rock im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Nurburgring Rock am Ring, Germany
Jun 06: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jun 08: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden
Jun 10: Paris Download, France
Jun 11: Donington Download, UK
Jun 14: Prague Forum Karlin Praha, Czech Republic
Jun 15: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria
Jun 17: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 20: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Jun 21: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 24: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Jun 26: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg
Jun 29: Madrid Auditorio M Rios, Spain
Jun 30: Bilbao Miribilla, Spain
Jul 02: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 05: Rome Rock In Rome, Itlay
Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy
