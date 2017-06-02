Trending

Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album

Alter Bridge will release a three-disc album of live and rare studio recordings on September 8, they’ve confirmed.

Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities, to be launched via Napalm Records, is led with the band’s full 19-song performance at the London venue in November last year.

Napalm say: “The latest release includes an exclusive full-length rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere. The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only veen available as a US retail exclusive.

“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”

Formats include 3CD, quadruple vinyl and a CD/DVD earbook including a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.

Alter Bridge’s current European tour includes an appearance at next weekend’s Download festival – details below, along with the album tracklist.

Alter Bridge: Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist

CD1

  1. The Writing On The Wall
  2. Come To Life
  3. Addicted To Pain
  4. Ghost Of Days Gone By
  5. Cry Of Achilles
  6. The Other Side
  7. Farther Than The Sun
  8. Ties That Blind
  9. Water Rising
  10. Crows On A Wire
  11. Watch Over You (solo acoustic)

CD2

  1. Isolation
  2. Blackbird
  3. Metalingus
  4. Open Your Eyes
  5. Show Me A Leader
  6. Rise Today
  7. Poison In Your Veins
  8. My Champion

CD3

  1. Breathe
  2. Cruel Sun
  3. Solace
  4. New Way To Live
  5. The Damage Done
  6. We Don’t Care at All
  7. Zero
  8. Home
  9. Never Borne To Follow
  10. Never Say Die (Outright)
  11. Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)

Alter Bridge 2017 tour dates

Jun 03: Bavaria Rock im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Nurburgring Rock am Ring, Germany
Jun 06: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jun 08: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden
Jun 10: Paris Download, France
Jun 11: Donington Download, UK
Jun 14: Prague Forum Karlin Praha, Czech Republic
Jun 15: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria
Jun 17: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 20: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Jun 21: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK
Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 24: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Jun 26: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg
Jun 29: Madrid Auditorio M Rios, Spain
Jun 30: Bilbao Miribilla, Spain
Jul 02: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 05: Rome Rock In Rome, Itlay
Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

