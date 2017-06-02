Alter Bridge confirm live and rarities album

Alter Bridge will release a three-disc album of live and rare studio recordings on September 8, they’ve confirmed.

Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities, to be launched via Napalm Records, is led with the band’s full 19-song performance at the London venue in November last year.

Napalm say: “The latest release includes an exclusive full-length rarities CD sure to excite fans everywhere. The disc features the never-before-released tracks Cruel Sun and Solace, recorded during the One Day Remains sessions, as well as Breathe from the same time, which has only veen available as a US retail exclusive.

“These tracks join seven other songs that have only been released in Japan until this collection.”

Formats include 3CD, quadruple vinyl and a CD/DVD earbook including a documentary shot around the O2 Arena show.

Alter Bridge’s current European tour includes an appearance at next weekend’s Download festival – details below, along with the album tracklist.

Alter Bridge: Live At The O2 Arena + Rarities tracklist

CD1

The Writing On The Wall

Come To Life

Addicted To Pain

Ghost Of Days Gone By

Cry Of Achilles

The Other Side

Farther Than The Sun

Ties That Blind

Water Rising

Crows On A Wire

Watch Over You (solo acoustic)

CD2

Isolation

Blackbird

Metalingus

Open Your Eyes

Show Me A Leader

Rise Today

Poison In Your Veins

My Champion

CD3

Breathe

Cruel Sun

Solace

New Way To Live

The Damage Done

We Don’t Care at All

Zero

Home

Never Borne To Follow

Never Say Die (Outright)

Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)

Alter Bridge discuss their upcoming Download slot

Jun 03: Bavaria Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Nurburgring Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 06: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 08: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Prague Forum Karlin Praha, Czech Republic

Jun 15: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria

Jun 17: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Jun 21: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jun 26: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Madrid Auditorio M Rios, Spain

Jun 30: Bilbao Miribilla, Spain

Jul 02: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 05: Rome Rock In Rome, Itlay

Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

Hero of the day: How Alter Bridge lured Myles Kennedy back to music