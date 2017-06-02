Chris Cornell death: Widow calls for answers

Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky says she and her famiy remain “mystified” over his death two weeks ago, and they want answers from investigating authorities.

Her lawyer reports that they’ve asked for further details from the Detroit coroner’s office via freedom of information channels – but that their application was refused because the police investigation has not been completed.

Cornell, 52, was ruled to have hanged himself in his hotel room hours after a Soundgarden performance on May 18. It’s been speculated that prescription anti-anxiety drugs played a significant part in the tragedy.

Kirk Pasich, the family’s representative, says in a statement: “Based on information provided by personally from the City of Detroit Police Department Homicide Section, it is our understanding that this matter is an open investigation.

“As such, they believe the the release of any information at this time would compromise and/or interfere with their investigation.

“The family remains mystified that the medical examiner announced a cause of death when the full autopsy report has not been completed.”

Vicky Cornell adds: “We are grateful for the outpouring of support as we mourn Chris’ passing. But we still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death. We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions.”

In his own statement, Cornell’s brother Peter has reported that his passing had only really hit him this week – but his thoughts were with the singer’s fans. He said: “I am so sorry to you for your loss.

“Artists, actors, musicians. We rely on these people to lift us up, to inspire and distract us in times of trouble. Chris protected us when we needed him to. He was a warrior and wizard.

“I will never wrap my head around his passing. I can’t and won’t let him go. Please know, with all the humility I can muster, I thank each of your for your kindness and condolences. Thank you for finding me through your tears.”

Meanwhile, Billboard have reported that, as fans us Cornell’s music to come to terms with his death, sales of his catalogue of music have increased by 2369% over the past two weeks. Over 421,000 items were purchased in the period, compared to 17,000 in the previous fortnight, while 81 million items were streamed, compared to 10 million.

