Watch explosive version of The Trooper played on banjo and swanee whistle

Musical prankster Rob Scallon has released his latest masterpiece, a cover version of Iron Maiden’s 1983 hit The Trooper. In the video, Scallon plays the instrumental part of the song on banjo, while a man in a medieval helmet performs Bruce Dickinson’s familiar vocal on a swanee whistle.

To add to the madness, the video features an extended battle scene that sees a double-bass repurposed as some kind of primitive mortar, a man with a hole in his torso, lots of plastic soldiers, and more cheap pyro than the average Kiss finale.

“I should mention that half way through recording this I thought to myself ‘this song works so well on banjo, can’t believe it’s never been done before!’” says Scallion. “So I searched it and sure enough there’s already a much better version then mine on YouTube. Steve’n’Seagulls beat me to it.”

Scallon has previously delighted the internet with such triumphs as Mushaggah Played On A Shovel, For Whom The Bell Tolls played on bells, System Of A Down’s BYOB on a cello in a fancy restaurant, and Metallica’s Enter Sandman performed backwards.

We’re not sure if he’s a genius or should seek help.

