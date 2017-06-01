Watch the Foo Fighters mind-warping new video, Run

Foo Fighters have released a new video, Run, directed by frontman Dave Grohl.

The video appears to be set in some sort of grim nursing home, with the band playing themselves as old people. The song starts sedately enough, but as things whip into gear one elderly patient decides to take a dive into the audience and chaos, quite naturally, ensues. Think One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest versus Cocoon. Versus Fight Club.

Foo Fighters will headline The Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage on June 24.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said: “We’re incredibly lucky to have the Foo Fighters headlining on the Saturday night this year. It was obviously devastating when they had to pull out in 2015 – and the thought, effort and generosity they’ve put into this announcement is just unbelievable.”

The band confirmed their appearance at a secret show in Froome, Somerset, in February.

